Rockies' Chad Bettis: Expected back in rotation Tuesday
Bettis (finger) is expected to return from the 10-day disabled list and rejoin the Colorado rotation Tuesday against Pittsburgh, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Bettis made his third rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on Aug. 2, working six innings and giving up four runs on five hits and two walks. The Rockies have a vacancy in the rotation after Antonio Senzatela (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, so Bettis makes for the most logical replacement option, given that he's available on his normal four days' rest. Over his 17 starts with the Rockies prior to landing on the DL with a blister on his right middle finger, Bettis supplied a 5.10 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 95.1 innings.
