Rockies' Chad Bettis: Expected to rejoin big-league rotation Monday
Bettis is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Monday against the Braves, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.
Shortly after Bettis completed his fifth minor-league rehab start Aug. 3, the Rockies reinstated him from the 60-day disabled list and optioned him to Triple-A. It appears the club only made the transaction because Bettis' 30-day rehab window had expired, and the Rockies were still eager to have him increase his pitch count in one final rehab start in the minors before he rejoined the big club. After Bettis threw 70 pitches and tossed five innings of one-run ball for Albuquerque on Tuesday, the organization seems convinced that he's now ready to make his season debut with the Rockies following a lengthy recovery from chemotherapy to treat testicular cancer. Assuming Bettis enters the big-league rotation next week, he would likely slide into the starting spot that had previously fallen to Kyle Freeland (groin), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list last week.
More News
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Targeting Aug. 13 return•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Reaches sixth in rehab start•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Tosses 60-plus pitches in rehab start•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Will make third rehab start Sunday•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Rolls through rehab debut•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...