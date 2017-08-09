Bettis is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Monday against the Braves, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.

Shortly after Bettis completed his fifth minor-league rehab start Aug. 3, the Rockies reinstated him from the 60-day disabled list and optioned him to Triple-A. It appears the club only made the transaction because Bettis' 30-day rehab window had expired, and the Rockies were still eager to have him increase his pitch count in one final rehab start in the minors before he rejoined the big club. After Bettis threw 70 pitches and tossed five innings of one-run ball for Albuquerque on Tuesday, the organization seems convinced that he's now ready to make his season debut with the Rockies following a lengthy recovery from chemotherapy to treat testicular cancer. Assuming Bettis enters the big-league rotation next week, he would likely slide into the starting spot that had previously fallen to Kyle Freeland (groin), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list last week.