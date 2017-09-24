Rockies' Chad Bettis: Fails to make it through fifth inning
Bettis (1-4) took the loss Saturday against the Padres, lasting 4.2 innings while giving up one run on seven hits and two walks. He struck out three.
He wasn't really demolished by the Padres but gave up enough baserunners to warrant the early hook. Bettis holds a 5.72 ERA on the season after returning from a battle with testicular cancer, and not even desperate streamers will like his scheduled regular-season finale against Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers on Friday.
