Bettis tossed three perfect innings in relief during Monday's 7-5 win over the Nationals.

Bettis didn't factor in the Rockies' come-from-behind victory, but he can be credited for an assist in the win that went to reliever Seunghwan Oh. After starter Tyler Anderson labored through the first three innings, Bettis worked efficiently while generating seven groundball outs. The 37-pitch appearance probably takes Bettis out of the mix for a spot start Tuesday, with Triple-A Albuquerque pitcher Jeff Hoffman now looking like the top candidate to fill the opening in the rotation vacated by Kyle Freeland (finger).

More News
Our Latest Stories