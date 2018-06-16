Rockies' Chad Bettis: Gets fifth win despite allowing five runs
Bettis (5-1) allowed five runs on six hits and three walks with six strikeouts through 5.2 innings but still picked up the win Friday against the Rangers.
Bettis served up a pair of home runs that accounted for four of the five runs he allowed. He has now allowed five runs in four straight starts, a stretch that has included an absurd eight home runs allowed in just 21.1 innings. Bettis got away with it Friday night, but it certainly isn't a winning formula, as he has watched his ERA jump from 3.30 to 4.65 over those four outings. He'll try to turn it around Wednesday against the Mets.
More News
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Roughed up for five earned runs•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Allows five earned runs•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Allows five runs in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Allows two earned in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Bounces back against Giants•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Allows seven runs in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...