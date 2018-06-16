Bettis (5-1) allowed five runs on six hits and three walks with six strikeouts through 5.2 innings but still picked up the win Friday against the Rangers.

Bettis served up a pair of home runs that accounted for four of the five runs he allowed. He has now allowed five runs in four straight starts, a stretch that has included an absurd eight home runs allowed in just 21.1 innings. Bettis got away with it Friday night, but it certainly isn't a winning formula, as he has watched his ERA jump from 3.30 to 4.65 over those four outings. He'll try to turn it around Wednesday against the Mets.