Bettis picked up the save against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, throwing two scoreless innings without allowing a baserunner to close out Colorado's 6-2 victory. He struck out two.

With Wade Davis (oblique) on the injured list, Scott Oberg was tabbed as the fill-in closer, but it was Bettis who came in for a two-inning save in this contest, his first of the season. Bettis has been pitching well in his relief role of late, as he's logged five scoreless efforts in his last six appearances, four of which have seen him toss more than one inning. Thanks to his rough start to the season, he's still sporting a 4.83 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP over 31.2 innings.