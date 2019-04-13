Rockies' Chad Bettis: Gives up two runs over five
Bettis allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings in a no-decision against the Giants on Friday.
Bettis was the first of 10 Rockies pitchers to appear in a game that went 18 innings. It was by no means a dominant performance, but it was a big improvement on his first two outings (11 earned over 8.1 innings). Bettis threw first-pitch strikes to 15 of 19 batters and got nine swinging strikes on 75 pitches. He will look to keep it going in his next outing, which looks to be at home against Philadelphia.
