Bettis allowed one unearned run on three hits in 2.2 innings Tuesday against the Phillies, striking out one and walking one in a no-decision.

Bettis was expected to go only a few innings at most in Tuesday's start, and he threw 33 pitches (22 strikes) before giving way to other relievers. It was the first start for Bettis since Aug. 12, and he now sports a 5.06 ERA, 1.41 WHIP to go with a 78:47 K:BB in 117.1 innings. If starter Tyler Anderson is not able to return to the rotation before season's end, Bettis could see another start, which would likely be a matchup against the Nationals at home.