Rockies' Chad Bettis: Hit hard by Braves on Friday
Bettis (0-1) took the loss against the Braves on Friday, getting tagged for five runs on six hits and two walks over five innings while striking out three.
All five runs scored in the first two innings, fueled by Matt Kemp and Kurt Suzuki homers, and the Rockies offense wasn't able to rally after Bettis settled down. After quality starts at Coors Field is his first two starts of the season it's a little ironic that the right-hander would struggle closer to sea level, but regression was coming sooner or later. The right-hander will take a 3.79 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Tigers.
