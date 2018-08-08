Bettis (5-2) got the loss Tuesday, allowing nine runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings against the Pirates.

Bettis got through the first three innings largely unscathed, but the wheels came off at the start of the fourth as he yielded a season-high nine runs. Making his first start after missing over a month with a blister, the 29-year-old allowed a pair of home runs and three extra-base hits in all. Though he still sports a 5-2 record, Bettis' other numbers don't inspire much confidence going forward; over 100 innings the righty has a 5.67 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 72:40 K:BB. He'll look to bounce back Sunday against the Dodgers.