Bettis has posted a 5.79 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 9.1 innings during the Cactus League.

The right-hander's spring numbers aren't anything special, but Bettis seemed to take a step forward while facing minor-league hitters in his most recent outing Saturday, tossing six scoreless frames. Bettis appears likely to break camp with a back-end rotation spot for the Rockies, but probably won't make for an appealing fantasy option outside of road matchups against weak offenses.