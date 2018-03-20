Rockies' Chad Bettis: In line for rotation spot
Bettis has posted a 5.79 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 9.1 innings during the Cactus League.
The right-hander's spring numbers aren't anything special, but Bettis seemed to take a step forward while facing minor-league hitters in his most recent outing Saturday, tossing six scoreless frames. Bettis appears likely to break camp with a back-end rotation spot for the Rockies, but probably won't make for an appealing fantasy option outside of road matchups against weak offenses.
More News
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Agrees with Rockies at $2 million•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Picks up second win against Dodgers•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Fails to make it through fifth inning•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Gets only one out before quick hook•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Collects first win of 2017•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Allows three runs in no-decision Monday•
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Albies
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: Risers, fallers in ADP
A couple of Mets starting pitchers are moving up and a couple of great saves sources are moving...
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...