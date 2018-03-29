Rockies' Chad Bettis: In line to start fourth game
Bettis will start the Rockies' fourth game of the season against the Padres, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
The right-hander finished Cactus League action with a 4.50 ERA in 18 innings pitched, but the team seemed to be happy with how his spring went. Bettis focused on inducing more groundballs in his final spring start, and he did so by getting three groundball outs in as many innings. He doesn't pose as an attractive fantasy option outside of deeper NL-only formats, but he's still in line for consistent starts nonetheless. He'll take the hill for the series opener versus San Diego on Monday.
