Rockies' Chad Bettis: In mix for rotation spot
Bettis is in competition for a rotation spot this spring, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Betting started 20 games for the Rockies last season and appeared in a further seven in relief. He finished the year with a 5.01 ERA, a mark which looks far more respectable when considering he threw 61 innings at Coors Field. His ERA was 2.88 when pitching away from home. The 29-year-old's primary competition for Colorado's fifth starter spot looks to be Antonio Senzatela and Jeff Hoffman.
