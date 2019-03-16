Bettis will likely open the season as a member of the Colorado rotation with Antonio Senzatela (heel) sidelined indefinitely with an infected blister, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

In addition to Bettis and Senzatela, Jeff Hoffman is in the mix for the final starting gig, but he has performed inconsistently this spring and has a minor-league option remaining, making it likely he'll open the season at Triple-A Albuquerque. With manager Bud Black merely stating Friday that Senzatela "will be out a while," Bettis should get at least a couple turns through the rotation to build up some job security. Bettis opened the past season in the rotation and found some initial success before finishing with a lowly 5.01 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 6.0 K/9 in 120.1 innings. He shouldn't warrant much attention outside of NL-only leagues.