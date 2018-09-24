Manager Bud Black said Bettis will probably start Tuesday against the Phillies, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Bettis is the leading candidate to step into the rotation for a spot start after Tyler Anderson (shoulder) was scratched from his scheduled start Monday. The right-hander has worked exclusively out of the bullpen in September, so he likely won't pitch deep enough to factor into the decision. In 19 starts this season, Bettis owns a 5.42 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 75:44 K:BB.