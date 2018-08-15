Bettis will likely be shifted to the bullpen, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Antonio Senzatela (shoulder) is scheduled to come off the disabled list and start Saturday against the Braves, which will likely push Bettis to a relief role. The right-hander has posted an unremarkable 5.42 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across 19 starts (106.1 innings) this season.