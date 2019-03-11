Rockies' Chad Bettis: Making case for rotation spot
Bettis threw four innings against the Dodgers in the Rockies' 3-1 Cactus League defeat on Sunday, allowing one hit, walking none and striking out five.
It was a sharp outing for the right-hander, who faced the minimum 12 batters due to a double play and demonstrated excellent control in firing 32 strikes in 49 pitches. Bettis was rolling in 2018, with a 2.43 ERA and three wins in four starts in April before blister issues knocked him out of action and he eventually returned in a bullpen role. After Sunday's game, manager Bud Black said that Bettis is "pitching like a big-league starter" and that the club also sees him that role, so the veteran certainly seems on track to open the regular season as part of Colorado's rotation.
