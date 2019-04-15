Rockies' Chad Bettis: Moved to bullpen
Bettis has been moved from the starting rotation to the bullpen, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Bettis has struggled to start the season, with an 8.78 ERA in 13.1 innings, and will move to a relief role as the Rockies get set for the return of Tyler Anderson (knee). He could find himself back in the rotation in the event of another injury or if the Rockies need him to make a spot start, but his early-season struggles and 5.10 ERA over 550.1 innings in his career make him difficult to trust, even if he does work his way back in the mix as a starter.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get McHugh
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Who's got the ninth?
Find some help in the ninth inning, plus more options to add heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...