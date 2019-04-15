Bettis has been moved from the starting rotation to the bullpen, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Bettis has struggled to start the season, with an 8.78 ERA in 13.1 innings, and will move to a relief role as the Rockies get set for the return of Tyler Anderson (knee). He could find himself back in the rotation in the event of another injury or if the Rockies need him to make a spot start, but his early-season struggles and 5.10 ERA over 550.1 innings in his career make him difficult to trust, even if he does work his way back in the mix as a starter.