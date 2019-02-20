Rockies' Chad Bettis: Named starter for spring opener
Bettis will start Colorado's Cactus League opener Saturday against the Diamondbacks, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
The veteran starter is vying for a back-end spot in the Rockies' rotation this spring, and he'll get the first chance to prove that he belongs this spring. Bettis sported a lackluster 5.01 ERA at the conclusion of 2018, though a closer look reveals he put up a 2.88 ERA away from Coors Field. Given his relatively high amount of experience and solid numbers outside of Colorado, a strong spring showing could put Bettis in the lead for the final rotation spot ahead of Antonio Senzatela and Jeff Hoffman.
