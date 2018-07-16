Bettis (finger) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment following the All-Star break, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander has been on the shelf since early July due to a blister on his middle finger. There was some speculation that he could return to the rotation when first eligible, but the Rockies opted to let his injury heal a little longer. It's unclear how long they'll keep him on his rehab stint, but it seems like the extended break could help him miss fewer starts than normal. Regardless of when he comes back, Bettis is a tough play given his recent struggles and his hitter-friendly home park of Coors Field.

