Rockies' Chad Bettis: Optioned to Triple-A
Bettis (testicular cancer treatment) was activated from the 60-day DL and optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.
The Rockies had said that Bettis would join the big-league rotation when activated, but they apparently want to keep him facing minor-league hitters for now. He logged a 4.91 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 18.1 innings across Double-A and Triple-A during his rehab assignment.
