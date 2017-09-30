Rockies' Chad Bettis: Picks up second win against Dodgers
Bettis (2-4) allowed one run on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts through seven innings to earn the victory over the Dodgers.
Bettis snapped a two-game losing streak and recorded his first quality start since August 19 against Milwaukee in a clutch start to keep the Rockies two games up in the Wild Card race. His ERA is still just 5.05, but Bettis owns a solid 30:11 K:BB over 46.1 innings and could be a solid option in October if he finds a way to keep the ballpark. His eight home runs allowed in nine starts has been his major weakness.
