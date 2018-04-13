Rockies' Chad Bettis: Pitches seven strong innings
Bettis (2-0) allowed one earned run on three hits while walking two and striking out five across seven innings to earn the win Thursday against the Nationals.
Bettis has jumped out of the gates this season, posting strong ratios and earning two wins in three starts. However, there are some troubling signs just under the surface, including that he's struck out only four more batters than he's walked across 17.2 innings and posted a strand rate above 90 percent. Those numbers suggest his 2.04 and 1.13 WHIP won't last long, especially at Coors Field where he has a career ERA of 5.16.
