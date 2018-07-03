Bettis was put on the 10-day DL due to a blister on his right middle finger, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Bettis was forced to leave Sunday's start against the Dodgers prior to the fourth inning and will remain on the shelf until at least July 12. Since the Rockies have scheduled off days coming Thursday and Monday, the club will not need a fifth starter until July 14.

More News
Our Latest Stories