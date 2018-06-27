Bettis allowed two runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four over 6.1 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.

Bettis had allowed just a solo home run through the first six innings, then found himself in a bit of trouble after coming out to start the seventh when he loaded the bases on just one out before yielding to the bullpen. The quality start was his first in his last seven outings - a stretch that's seen his ERA balloon from 3.27 to its current 5.07 mark. Control has been an issue during that span, but though this was his third straight start with at least three walks, two were intentional. He'll take on the Dodgers on Sunday next time out.