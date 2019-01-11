Bettis signed a one-year, $3.325 million deal with the Rockies on Friday to avoid arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Bettis finished 2018 with a 5.01 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 80:47 K:BB over 120.1 innings. The 29-year-old worked out of the bullpen and was used as a spot starter after beginning the year in the starting rotation, but seems likely to be utilized more as a reliever in 2019.

