Rockies' Chad Bettis: Reaches deal with Rockies
Bettis signed a one-year, $3.325 million deal with the Rockies on Friday to avoid arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Bettis finished 2018 with a 5.01 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 80:47 K:BB over 120.1 innings. The 29-year-old worked out of the bullpen and was used as a spot starter after beginning the year in the starting rotation, but seems likely to be utilized more as a reliever in 2019.
More News
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Goes 2.2 innings in start•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Confirmed as spot starter•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Leading candidate for spot start Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Available out of bullpen•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Likely headed to bullpen•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Allows one run in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...