Bettis (illness) worked into the sixth inning Thursday for Triple-A Albuquerque, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports. Bettis allowed five runs (three earned) on eight hits and three walks on 84 pitches. He struck out five and threw 55 strikes.

It's a noteworthy milestone in his recovery from testicular cancer. Bettis likely will start for the Isotopes sometime next week as his final step before returning to the Rockies' rotation.