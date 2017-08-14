Rockies' Chad Bettis: Recalled ahead of Monday start
Bettis was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and confirmed as the starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Braves.
Bettis is back with the big club and is set to make his season debut following a lengthy recovery from chemotherapy to treat testicular cancer. He completed six minor-league rehab starts between Triple-A Albuquerque and Double-A Hartford, clearing the way for him to rejoin the big-league rotation. He didn't throw more than five innings or 85 pitches in any of his tuneup appearances, so he'll likely be monitored in his first start back. The 28-year-old owns a 5.01 ERA and 1.49 WHIP over 370.1 career innings in the majors. Carlos Estevez was sent to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Confirmed as Monday's starter•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Expected to rejoin big-league rotation Monday•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Targeting Aug. 13 return•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Reaches sixth in rehab start•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Tosses 60-plus pitches in rehab start•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...