Bettis was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and confirmed as the starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Braves.

Bettis is back with the big club and is set to make his season debut following a lengthy recovery from chemotherapy to treat testicular cancer. He completed six minor-league rehab starts between Triple-A Albuquerque and Double-A Hartford, clearing the way for him to rejoin the big-league rotation. He didn't throw more than five innings or 85 pitches in any of his tune-up appearances, so he'll likely be monitored in his first start back. The 28-year-old owns a 5.01 ERA and 1.49 WHIP over 370.1 career innings in the majors. Carlos Estevez was sent to Triple-A in a corresponding move.