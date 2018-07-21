Bettis (finger) is scheduled to make a rehab start at Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Bettis, who has been on the shelf since July 1 with a blister on his right middle finger, won't face a prescribed pitch limit in his return to the mound. If he's able to cover something close to his normal workload as a starter Saturday, Bettis likely wouldn't require any additional rehab outings and could come off the 10-day disabled list and rejoin the Colorado rotation as soon as next weekend.

