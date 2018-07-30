Rockies' Chad Bettis: Resumes rehab assignment
Bettis (finger) made his second rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, covering four innings and surrendering two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two.
Bettis also tossed four innings in his first outing with Albuquerque on July 21, but was removed from that start after the blister on his right hand bothered him again. Apparently the setback wasn't a significant one, as he returned to the mound a week later and tossed 74 pitches (49 strikes). Bettis will likely require one more rehab start for the affiliate before being activated from the 10-day disabled list, but it's uncertain if he'll rejoin the Colorado rotation once he's deemed ready to go.
