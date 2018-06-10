Bettis allowed five earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six across four innings Saturday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.

Bettis was plagued by the long ball as he allowed three home runs in his short outing, two of which came off the bat of Paul Goldschmidt. This marks the third consecutive start in which Bettis has surrendered five earned runs, all of which have come at home. In contrast, he has allowed only 10 earned runs across 44.1 innings in seven road starts this season.