Rockies' Chad Bettis: Roughed up in first inning of no-decision
Bettis allowed four runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five innings in a no-decision Monday against San Diego.
For the first time all season, Bettis failed to hold an opponent under three runs in a start. He unraveled in the first inning, as a balk started the scoring, eventually followed by a three-run Carlos Asuaje home run. Bettis threw four shutout innings after the catastrophic opening frame, though, so don't be surprised if he's back in his typical form with a short but effective start his next time out. Even after his worst start of the season, Bettis' ERA is a pristine 2.40.
More News
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Shuts down Pirates in win•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Pitches seven strong innings•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: No-decision despite one-run outing•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Collects win against Friars•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: In line to start fourth game•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: In line for rotation spot•
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...