Bettis allowed four runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five innings in a no-decision Monday against San Diego.

For the first time all season, Bettis failed to hold an opponent under three runs in a start. He unraveled in the first inning, as a balk started the scoring, eventually followed by a three-run Carlos Asuaje home run. Bettis threw four shutout innings after the catastrophic opening frame, though, so don't be surprised if he's back in his typical form with a short but effective start his next time out. Even after his worst start of the season, Bettis' ERA is a pristine 2.40.