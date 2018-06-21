Rockies' Chad Bettis: Roughed up in no-decision
Bettis surrendered eight runs on nine hits and five walks with four strikeouts over 4.2 innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Mets.
Bettis set season highs in both walks and runs allowed, and that's not a coincidence. The Mets touched him up for three doubles and a triples as the hit and walk parade just kept on rolling. The floodgates burst in a four-run fourth inning that contained three hits and three walks, with five of those six baserunners reaching after two outs. He has now allowed at least 10 baserunners three times in 15 starts, and those blowups are in large part responsible for his 5.23 ERA. He'll make his next start Tuesday against the Giants.
