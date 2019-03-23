Bettis was scratched from Friday's spring game against the Padres due to a stiff neck, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The severity of the injury is not yet known, leaving Bettis' status for the start of the season -- which is less than a week away -- in question. Harrison Musgrave is starting in his place Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jordan-hicks.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit-yankees.jpg

    Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...