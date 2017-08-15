Rockies' Chad Bettis: Shines in return from disabled list
Bettis pitched seven scoreless innings with two strikeouts during Monday's win over Atlanta. He didn't factor into the decision.
This was the first start of the year for Bettis, and shutting out any opponent for seven innings at Coors Field is impressive. However, he posted an underwhelming 4.82 ERA through four outings with Triple-A Albuquerque this year and was only marginally better over 52 starts -- 4.52 ERA -- with Colorado during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Calling Coors home also hinders his fantasy outlook moving forward. Despite Monday's encouraging outing, it's still probably best to take a wait-and-see approach with the 28-year-old righty at this stage of the game. Bettis projects to make a home start against the Brewers next.
