Bettis allowed no runs on five hits in a win Tuesday against the Pirates, striking out three and walking two.

Bettis stuffed the Pirates, needing only 85 pitches to get through 7.1 innings. He induced 11 groundouts and surrendered only one extra-base hit en route to his third win. In four starts now, Bettis is 3-0 with a 1.44 ERA and 1.08 WHIP. His 10 walks are a bit high, but he's balanced things out by limiting the opposition to just 17 hits in 25 innings. The right-hander is scheduled to face the Padres at home for his next outing.