Rockies' Chad Bettis: Stuck with no-decision despite one-run outing
Bettis didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Braves despite allowing just one run on four hits and two walks in 5.2 frames. He struck out three.
The right-hander isn't much of a strikeout pitcher, but he managed to keep the Braves at bay by forcing eight groundouts (as opposed to just two flyouts). This is the second straight strong start for Bettis, as his ERA is now down to 2.53 on the season. He faces a tough assignment in his next start, however, as he faces a potent Nationals lineup Thursday.
