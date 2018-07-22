Bettis (finger) was lifted after four innings Sunday during a minor-league game because the blister on his throwing hand was bothering him, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Bettis was making his first rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque, as he's been on the disabled list since July 3 due to a blister. The timetable for his return has become unclear after suffering a setback. More news on his status figures to surface in the near future.