Bettis (1-3) failed to record an out, allowing a run on two hits and a walk to take the loss in Wednesday's 6-5, extra-innings loss to the Red Sox.

Bettis has allowed four runs (three earned) and 11 hits over six innings in his last six appearances, while striking out four batters. For the season, the 30-year-old right-hander has a 6.56 ERA and 1.80 WHIP in 10 appearances (three starts), a performance that has him stuck in the bullpen for the time being.