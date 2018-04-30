Bettis (3-1) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over seven innings in Sunday's loss to the Marlins. He struck out five.

Bettis built upon his strong start to the 2018 season but was ultimately outdone by Marlins' starter Caleb Smith in Sunday's pitchers' duel. Miguel Rojas' fourth-inning solo shot was the only extra-base hit allowed by Bettis on the day, as the 29-year-old has worked his ERA down to a superb 2.43 mark. Bettis is averaging just five strikeouts per start this year but should remain on the fantasy radar for as long as he can maintain his excellent run prevention. He'll take on the Mets in New York on Saturday.