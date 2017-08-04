Rockies' Chad Bettis: Targeting Aug. 13 return
Bettis (illness) is hopeful to come off the 60-day disabled list to start Aug. 13 against the Marlins, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.
Bettis tossed 84 pitches while covering five innings in his rehab start Thursday with Triple-A Albuquerque, marking his fifth minor-league outing since receiving clearance from doctors to resume pitching following a bout with testicular cancer. The right-hander is expected to make one more start with Albuquerque early next week, and if all goes well, he'll rejoin the Rockies for his season debut. Manager Bud Black has been steadfast in his commitment to using Bettis in a starting role upon his activation, with Tyler Chatwood and/or Antonio Senzatela seemingly the most at risk of losing their rotation spots once that happens.
