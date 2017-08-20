Rockies' Chad Bettis: Throws seven strong innings in no-decision
Bettis allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six over seven innings in a no-decision against the Brewers on Saturday.
He stumbled in the third inning, giving up three runs on four hits -- including a Travis Shaw homer -- but Bettis was otherwise excellent. The right-hander allowed just two singles over his final four frames, giving him a 1.93 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB through two major-league starts this season (both at home). Bettis lines up for a road matchup against Atlanta his next time out.
More News
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Shines in return from disabled list•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Recalled ahead of Monday start•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Confirmed as Monday's starter•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Expected to rejoin big-league rotation Monday•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Targeting Aug. 13 return•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...