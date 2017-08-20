Bettis allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six over seven innings in a no-decision against the Brewers on Saturday.

He stumbled in the third inning, giving up three runs on four hits -- including a Travis Shaw homer -- but Bettis was otherwise excellent. The right-hander allowed just two singles over his final four frames, giving him a 1.93 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB through two major-league starts this season (both at home). Bettis lines up for a road matchup against Atlanta his next time out.