Bettis (finger) will not start Saturday's matchup against the Seattle, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Bettis landed on the disabled list July 3 due to a blister on his right middle finger, and although he's eligible to come off the DL on Friday, it appears he'll require more than the minimum to fully return to health. The Rockies are likely holding him out until after the All-Star break to ensure he's good to go. The 29-year-old right-hander has made 17 starts this season, posting a 5.10 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with a 69:38 K:BB over 95.1 innings.

