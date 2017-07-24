Rockies' Chad Bettis: Tosses 60-plus pitches in rehab start
Bettis (illness) threw 62 pitches (38 strikes) in Sunday's rehab start with Triple-A Albuquerque, completing 2.2 innings of three-run ball while allowing six hits, issuing two free passes and fanning four batters.
The stat lines during Bettis' rehab assignment haven't been great, but the pitch count is more important at this point, and the right-hander was able to increase his workload once again. The expectation is that Bettis will make another rehab start with the Isotopes on Friday and throw roughly 80 pitches. After that, the Rockies will consider adding him to the major-league rotation.
