Bettis (illness) is scheduled to make his next rehab start at Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports. He's expected to cover four innings and throw around 60 pitches.

It will be the third rehab start overall for Bettis, who pitched for Double-A Hartford on July 13 and 18. Bettis didn't toss more than two innings in either outing, and with the Rockies previously indicating that the right-hander would be deployed as a starter following his return from the 60-day disabled list, it stands to reason that he'll need to build up his pitch count with at least one more rehab start beyond Sunday before an activation would be considered. Bettis has been sidelined all season after he was diagnosed with a recurrence of testicular cancer during spring training.