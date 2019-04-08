Rockies' Chad Bettis: Yanked in third inning
Bettis (0-2) allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits and four walks in just 2.2 innings of work Sunday. He took the loss against the Dodgers.
Bettis also failed to strike out a single batter in the hideous outing. It was absolutely a start to forget, especially after allowing six runs in his last start as well. The 29-year-old righty owns an ERA just shy of 12.00 in 8.1 innings of work. He'll attempt to turn things around against the Giants on Friday.
