Kuhl yielded one run on five hits and four walks over 4.1 innings in Monday's loss to Pittsburgh. He struck out one and did not factor in the decision.

Facing his former team for the first time in his career, Kuhl needed 103 pitches (58) strikes to record just 13 outs. However, after Ke'Bryan Hayes' RBI double in the first inning, he was able to keep Pittsburgh off the board. After registering a 1.82 ERA through five starts to begin the year, the 29-year-old has allowed 12 runs (11 earned) over his last three. He's recorded just one strikeout over his previous two appearances. Kuhl is lined up to take the mound in Washington this weekend.