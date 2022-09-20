Kuhl didn't factor in the decision against San Francisco on Monday, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six batters over 4.2 innings.

Colorado handed Kuhl a 6-2 lead through four frames, but he allowed San Francisco to score three times in the fifth and couldn't make it through that inning. It was the third time in the right-hander's last four starts that he failed to complete five frames, and he's posted a 7.20 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 0-2 record during that stretch. Kuhl also extended his streak of outings with at least one homer allowed when he served up a solo shot to Mike Yastrzemski in the fourth inning. The veteran hurler is on pace for a career-worst ERA as his mark sits at 5.48 through 25 appearances.