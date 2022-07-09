Kuhl (6-5) allowed four runs on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts in five innings, picking up the win Friday over the Diamondbacks.

Kuhl surrendered home runs to Josh Rojas and Sergio Alcantara in the first two innings, but the Rockies went ahead for good in the top of the sixth. In his last six starts, Kuhl has allowed at least four runs four times, something he did only twice in his first 10 outings of 2022. The 29-year-old right-hander has a 4.02 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 63:33 K:BB through 87.1 innings overall. He's projected for a tough home start versus the Padres next week.